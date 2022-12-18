Bruce Cassidy on Having Alex Pietrangelo Back With the Team

The Vegas Golden Knights were without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo for almost a month prior to Saturday.

The veteran will rejoin the team for Saturday's game against the New York Islanders after caring for his daughter, Evelyn, whom he confirmed has been suffering from encephalitis since around Thanksgiving.

"Good for Alex to get back into the group and the mix," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media ahead of Saturday's home contest. "I mean, he's a hockey player, right? You have to take care of your family first. I think we all agree with that. He's in a better place than they were a few weeks ago, so good for everybody involved and for him to be able to get back out there just to do what he loves to do."

Pietrangelo has missed the Golden Knights' last nine contests.

"I think we were all kind of hoping that things would work out," Cassidy said. "Like I said, little bit better right now, so that's good. And like I said, he's a teammate, he's a popular teammate. Anything that could happen, any teammate, any situation when it comes to your family, you're always going to be a little bit concerned, right? But at the end of the day, when the puck drops, you got to be focused and ready to go to work. And I think our guys have done a real good job of balancing that, and it's just great to see him back in the group and skating, and we've missed him.

"But got to give credit to [Daniil] Miromanov, and [Brayden] Pachal did a good job, Ben Hutton did a good job. And some of that makes the player feel better too, right? Knowing that there's other guys that are pulling hard for him. They're going to step up their game, whether it's just those three guys in those circumstances, whether it's the power play, the penalty kill, whatever it is has to get better when you lose key guys. And I think it's happened in the last little bit."

Game time for Saturday's matchup begins at 10 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. PST.

