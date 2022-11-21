Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights Still in Search of a Complete Game

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the second and final game of their two-game Canadian road trip on Monday when they take on another division opponent in the Vancouver Canucks.

Perhaps the biggest weakness in Vegas' game has been its inability to execute for an entire three periods.

"We gotta get to that 60-minute game," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media ahead of Monday's contest. "This will be basically the quarter poll after tonight. And there's some areas we could turn the corner on. And that's getting out of those funks when the game gets away, but that's puck management. I think when we manage the puck and get back to playing a little more north-south, get our feet back under us, we'll eventually get to our game again and can a lot of times take over because we got good players.

"So that's the biggest thing. And consistency on special teams I think as well. Our power play, it's not going to score every night, but it needs to be a momentum builder. It wasn't in Edmonton. So those are a couple areas I feel that we have room for improvement for sure."

One of the keys to a Vegas victory on Monday night will be balance, a strength that Cassidy has been proud to see in his team so far this season.

"We got a good group of players," Cassidy said. "And we don't have to overextend any one particular player. There's always going to be a night maybe a little bit, guys that play on both special teams. But in general, I feel like we've been in close games, and all our lines are able to defend so that you're not chasing matchups. There's some you prefer.

"On the back end, our first pair, second pair, third pair, to me, they can all play the game and play it well and defend and add some offense if necessary. So I think we have a lot of just solid pieces. And go right to the goaltending; both of them have given us good starts. So I think that's what it is. And they've bought in to playing the right way most nights, so it's easy to roll four lines when you do that."

