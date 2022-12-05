Bruce Cassidy Speaks Ahead of Showdown With Bruins

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to end the Boston Bruins' perfect 9-0-0 home record when they battle one of the Eastern Conference's best teams at TD Garden on Monday.

"They got the best record in the National Hockey League, so your record is what your team is, right?" said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to the media ahead of Monday's game. "So we're playing the best team right now that is out there. And so once the game's over, we'll see where we need to be better and see where we're good. I mean, that's the way I look at it with teams like Boston, and Jersey, and when we played Seattle, who was playing well, and go right down the list. So it's early in the year to say measuring stick game, so to speak, but I think it's a fair statement to say that."

While Cassidy makes his first return to Boston, where he coached the Bruins for five-plus seasons, he doesn't feel much more motivation than he would normally heading into the matchup.

"Listen, I don't play, so I think players go through that a lot more," Cassidy said. "I saw it with Jack [Eichel] in Buffalo. I see it with different players that go back home. I think for coaches, it's a little different. You're just trying to game plan and give them as much information as needed without overloading them. They don't want to hear about everything about Boston, right?

"I mean, we're a pretty good team in our own right. They just want to hear coach giving them a plan on what's the best way to beat them. And that's what we'll focus on. ... We're competitive coaches, we want to win every game, right? And most coaches want to, when they go back, would like to put their best foot forward. That's the way I look at it."

Game time is set for 7 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. PST.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout Monday's contest.

