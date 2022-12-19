Cassidy Reflects on Last Meeting With Buffalo, Now Turns to Round 2

Things won't quite be the same this time around when the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Former Sabre and Golden Knights star Jack Eichel, who posted a hat trick against his old team when the clubs clashed back in November, will once again be out of the lineup.

"Jack Eichel went very well in Buffalo," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media ahead of Monday's contest. "So he won't be here tonight, so someone will have to pick up the slack. I think our ability to transition went well there. Through the neutral zone, we made a lot of plays. I think Jack had two breakaways alone, [Paul] Cotter had one, so we were playing well between the blue lines. I think our power play got us an early goal -- If I remember -- up there. So that always helps. [In] the O-zone, we held on to pucks. So we exposed their weaknesses more than allowed their strengths to take over the game, I guess, is what happened up there."

Now the task for Vegas will be defending its home ice without some of its key players, as the team looks to start racking up some wins at home.

"They got their top line: [Tage] Thompson, [Jeff] Skinner and [Alex] Tuch," Cassidy said. "Skinner, we've seen over the years, has a tendency to hide a little bit out there and then will finish in tight. And Thompson and Tuch are just big men that have found space on the ice playing with a lot of confidence. So we have some big D back there, and that will be the challenge for them tonight: get in their way, going to have to [have] a certain level of physicality, certain level of hockey IQ to make sure you're stick to puck at the right time. And then checking as a group of five so they can't get through the neutral zone with a lot of zip. Because once they do, -- we saw it in Buffalo, right? With Thompson -- they can really go. So it's a little bit of a layered defense at times as well."

Monday's matchup begins at 10 p.m. EST, 7 a.m. PST. It will be the second of the Golden Knights' four-game homestand.

