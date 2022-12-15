What the VGK Learned From Tuesday That Can Help Against Chicago

The Vegas Golden Knights were able to come out on top in Tuesday's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets, but there was much the club could have done better, especially defensively.

"Some of our breakout structure was good, and other times, we got [caught] standing still and not moving with the puck, and I thought that led to a few turnovers and longer time in our end," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to the media ahead of his team's game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. "I thought our defensive zone coverage net front needed some corrections. We talked about that.

"Some of it was some tough luck. They had some good deflections. And sometimes, you're under sticks and you're boxing out and they're still able to get a stick on the puck, but that's where a lot of their goals were generated. Like the first one from [Mark] Scheifele. I think that's just a fortunate bounce. But the second one, the rebound, our D got duplicating in coverage and left [Morgan] Barron open in front of the net. He was able to get a couple wacks at it. So those are some things we've talked about, but those are things we're always trying to clean up for the most part. A lot of low-to-high in this league where pucks go to the net; you got to make sure you get your coverage sorted out."

As far as Thursday night's matchup against Chicago goes, the path to winning will be about keeping up the intensity all the way through.

"They're a young team that's had trouble scoring," Cassidy said. "So that's the one thing we want to make sure when you play teams like that, you're not giving them free opportunities. You got to make them go 200 feet, make them work for their opportunities. So that's one thing we've noticed. And usually, managing the puck and disciple, staying out of the box will make it more difficult, right? Because it's odd-man rushes and power plays that get your offense going. So those are two areas, for sure, that we want to be mindful of."

