Skip to main content

What the VGK Learned From Tuesday That Can Help Against Chicago

The Vegas Golden Knights end their short two-game road trip Thursday with a meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Vegas Golden Knights were able to come out on top in Tuesday's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets, but there was much the club could have done better, especially defensively.

"Some of our breakout structure was good, and other times, we got [caught] standing still and not moving with the puck, and I thought that led to a few turnovers and longer time in our end," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to the media ahead of his team's game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. "I thought our defensive zone coverage net front needed some corrections. We talked about that. 

"Some of it was some tough luck. They had some good deflections. And sometimes, you're under sticks and you're boxing out and they're still able to get a stick on the puck, but that's where a lot of their goals were generated. Like the first one from [Mark] Scheifele. I think that's just a fortunate bounce. But the second one, the rebound, our D got duplicating in coverage and left [Morgan] Barron open in front of the net. He was able to get a couple wacks at it. So those are some things we've talked about, but those are things we're always trying to clean up for the most part. A lot of low-to-high in this league where pucks go to the net; you got to make sure you get your coverage sorted out."

As far as Thursday night's matchup against Chicago goes, the path to winning will be about keeping up the intensity all the way through.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They're a young team that's had trouble scoring," Cassidy said. "So that's the one thing we want to make sure when you play teams like that, you're not giving them free opportunities. You got to make them go 200 feet, make them work for their opportunities. So that's one thing we've noticed. And usually, managing the puck and disciple, staying out of the box will make it more difficult, right? Because it's odd-man rushes and power plays that get your offense going. So those are two areas, for sure, that we want to be mindful of."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (4)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele
Mark Scheifele

USATSI_19521701_168390101_lowres (3)
Gameday

What the VGK Learned From Tuesday That Can Help Against Chicago

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19620254_168390101_lowres
News

Daniil Miromanov Scored His First NHL Goal in Vegas' Win Over Jets

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19618905_168390101_lowres
News

Mark Stone Earns 500th Career Point With Two Goals Against Winnipeg

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19621071_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy Led the Golden Knights to a Challenging Win Over Winnipeg

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19620257_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Marchessault's Two Third-Period PP Goals Lift Vegas in 6-5 Win

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19333622_168390101_lowres (3)
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17821271_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy Confirms Injury Timeline Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19333622_168390101_lowres (3)
News

Previewing the Golden Knights' Upcoming Two-Game Road Trip

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17970811_168390101_lowres (3)
News

Golden Knights Bring Up Help From Henderson in Wake of Injuries

By Aidan Champion