Cassidy on Dallas: 'One of the Best Deflection Teams I've Ever Seen'

The Vegas Golden Knights will have a tough test against one of the Western Conference's best on Monday.

The Vegas golden Knights have an opportunity to alert the league that they belong at the top of the west on Monday when they host the Dallas Stars, who trail Vegas by just a point.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the challenges that Dallas presents when he addressed the media on Sunday.

"Well, they got that top line that's real dangerous and drives their whole team," Cassidy said. "Power play is very good at getting pucks through. They're one of the best deflection teams I've ever seen. [Joe] Pavelski has carried that with him wherever he's been. But the whole team seems to be very good at it. They can certainly come at you in waves. You saw that in Calgary the other night. They're down-and-out and they almost pulled it off.

" ... Calgary also got inside on them and got to the net, so you can certainly create some offense there too. But they're a good, solid team. They're finding their identity. Obviously, they have a new coach -- as we spoke about -- that's found a way to get them to play a certain style. I think they were a good team last year, and now they've improved on some areas that they needed to."

Vegas will be without forward William Carrier for the matchup, which Cassidy confirmed is due to an upper-body injury.

The Golden Knights announced that forward Jonas Rondbjerg has been recalled from the Henderson Silver Knights.

Rondbjerg has played nine games so far with Vegas this season but has not yet scored a goal or assist.

The Martin Lurther King Jr. Day matchup is set to begin at 6 p.m. EST, 3 p.m. PST.

This will be the first meeting between these two clubs this season, and it will be Vegas' fifth game of their seven-game homestand.

Monday's game will also be former Golden Knights coach and current Stars coach Pete DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena since his tenure at the helm.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout Monday's game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.