Cassidy on Game Against Detroit: 'I Don't See Why We Wouldn't Be Ready'

The Vegas Golden Knights will need a better start when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been off to slow starts in their recent contests.

They have started down 1-0 in their last four games, a trend that will need to change if they hope to not have to continue to dig themselves out of a hole.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy can't pinpoint why the urgency is not there. He feels that the practices have been crisp and the team has been prepared.

"Well, I mean, I thought we had a good practice Sunday, and Monday's game, we didn't come out that way," Cassidy told the media ahead of Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. "We worked on some things. I thought the guys were diligent in that area. Had a good work ethic, compete. It didn't translate to Monday's game. So yesterday, I thought again we got some work done that we wanted to and guys, again, were -- I think our practice habits honestly have been much better than they were at the start of the year. Hasn't necessarily translated to the next day on the ice for whatever reason, so that's the challenge again tonight.

"So I don't see why we wouldn't be ready. I really don't. Unless guys are thinking too much about who's in the lineup, who's not and the injury thing. But I mean, you got to control your own environment. Just be ready to go, get yourself ready to play and let the rest take care of itself."

Thursday's game will be the second meeting of the season between Vegas and Detroit.

"They [Red Wings] were good against Arizona the other night in the first sort of, I'd say, 40 minutes," Cassidy said. "They were the better team. I watched the game -- we got Arizona coming up Sunday. They had trouble scoring on [Connor] Ingram, but they generated much more third period. They allowed some rush chances, Arizona got a few looks and capitalized, so then you could see the game swing a little. But listen, they're a team that's still trying to find their way right now. They had a good start to the year, gave back some ground, now on their road trip, I think are fighting to find their game."

