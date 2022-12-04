Bruce Cassidy: 'You Want to Win the Right Way'

The Vegas Golden Knights got the win they needed before they face the NHL's best team, the Boston Bruins.

After dropping three of their last four contests, the Vegas Golden Knights needed a big road win before heading off to Boston for a clash with the Bruins.

Vegas handled the Detroit Red Wings 4-1, regaining its confidence it had started the season with when it jumped out to a 13-2 record.

"There's a lot of good things," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to the media after the victory. "We got the lead early. We gave up a little bit off the rush in the first period more than we wanted to, and I guess the best part of the game, I thought, was: they had their push and they got one, but after that, we got our game back and played, I would call, a real responsible or professional road game. Managed pucks, took advantage of opportunities, bend but didn't break in certain instances when they, like I said, had a push. A timely power-play goal, good kills late, a big save when you need it. So everyone contributed, the ice time was good. Those are nice road wins."

It was crucial for the Golden Knights to get back on track as this road trip winds down, as they now face the best team in hockey on Monday.

"For a coach, that's always important," Cassidy said. "We're always about the process, right? It's the process. We're a good team and you want to get wins, don't get me wrong, but you want to win the right way. Some nights, that's not going to happen. You're going to get a special performance, and that's fine, there's 82 of these. But you want to get your game in order and win playing the right way, and I thought we did a lot of that tonight.

"Like I said, in the first period, their rush chances was a little bit on our defending, so we talked about that between periods: how we could protect the middle and have the forward push a little harder on the outside. And the players responded well to that because I don't think we gave up a lot of the rush after that."

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.