Bruce Cassidy Evaluates Golden Knights at Thanksgiving Point

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has certainly proven himself to be the leader the club needed as Vegas sits atop the Western Conference at the quarter mark of the season.

Cassidy took time after the team's 4-1 win over the Ottawa Canucks to discuss the Golden Knights' strengths and weaknesses so far.

"The strength, I think, is our balance," Cassidy said in his postgame press conference on Wednesday. "I think also, one of the things this group does well is they raise their game when need be. And we're trying to get it at that level every night, which is difficult for 82 times, but as a coach, that's what you want, right? That full 60 [minutes]. So I think they're good at recognizing: 'OK, we got to get it back here. It's starting to slip.' Or when it has slipped, we got to get it back if we expect to win. That's what happened with Vancouver. Tonight, there was some ups and downs. I think that's what's made us a good team. Good players can do that, they can elevate. So we have the ability to elevate our game.

" ... The weakness for us might be a little bit of what I talked about, right? Playing to a level. We got to have that mindset we're going to play to our standard every night for 60 minutes, which I said is difficult to do, but I think that's where we can get better for some pockets of the game.

"Managing the puck between the blues is always a challenge for every team in this league. Every player wants to make plays. There's more and more skill in the league, there's more opportunity to do that. And I think, at times, we get away from the simplicity of it and factoring [in] the opponent as well. And it happened again tonight. Trying to force some things that aren't there, now you give the other team that's a good rush team some opportunities. So that's something we'll continue to ... try to acknowledge: when to make a play and when to sort of skate on to pucks and play behind them. And that's again, something we're going to keep working on."

