Bruce Cassidy is Placing an Emphasis on Defense For the Golden Knights

Defending their zone is going to be one of the key focuses for the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday and going forward.

The Vegas Golden Knights are staring down a tough stretch ahead with three solid teams in the Eastern Conference.

It starts with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media ahead of Thursday's contest that the team needs to get back to the strong D-zone play it had displayed early in the season.

"Our D-zone coverage on the puck side has gotten -- we'll call it the wall of three -- has broken down a little bit where we're not as sturdy there, so more chances from the middle of the ice because we're not killing any plays quick enough, right?" Cassidy said. "And then we spend more time in our end. That's when you get moving out of position. So we've got to put out more fires quicker on our end to get pucks back, create some turnovers that lead to transition. We did a better job with that in October, I thought. [It] really fueled our offense with playing good D-zone. And like I said, we've gotten away from it a little bit, so hopefully with a little rest and a little practice, we can start building that up again."

The Golden Knights improved on their penalty kill on Monday night when they shut down both of the Columbus Blue Jackets' power-play chances. This followed Saturday night's game when Vegas allowed the Vancouver Canucks to score three consecutive PP goals.

"Johnny [John Stevens] spent a lot of time with [the power play]," Cassidy said. "We've talked to the players about what they've done in the past, what we'd like to do, how can we merge the two. Sometimes it works, sometimes you got to make adjustments. Obviously the Vancouver game was talked about, rightfully so. There's also some goals that you can't just put on the four killers. They found a way through our goaltender as well.

"So you can't change everything because of one bad game. We got to keep building on the things we do well. We can be more aggressive, put a little more pressure. We were in Columbus, did a better job with that, got our clears. So we [need to] spend a lot less time on our end. That's my only thing is we got to spend less time on our end, whether you defend the blue line better, whether you're winning more face-offs ... or be more successful on your clears."

