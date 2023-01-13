Golden Knights Well-Rested After Four-Day Break

The Vegas Golden Knights return from a four-day break for a home game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights will take the ice again on Thursday after not having played since Saturday when they fell 5-1 to the Los Angeles Kings.

The timing was rather ideal for Vegas, as the team came off what head coach Bruce Cassidy said was probably their "most disappointing game of the year."

"I think we had a couple good days of practice," Cassidy said when he addressed the media ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Florida Panthers. "We needed it. Couple of good days of rest we needed as well. So let's get back to work. I think the schedule amps up here until the break. So good opponent, quality opponent. So hope the guys are ready to go. They should be. Energy level was high yesterday [and] this morning, so let's get going."

The Golden Knights took two days off and had two days of practice to fill their break.

"Obviously we heal up," Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar said. "In a schedule like we have, in this league, it's very rare you get four days without a game. So for us, we took the appropriate amount of rest, and we got some work in in practice to fix some of the problems we faced last game. And we put that forward tonight."

Long breaks can have different effects on certain teams, whether good or bad.

Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio said he thinks the time off is an advantage.

"Just getting back to our game [has been the focus]," Amadio said. "I don't think we finished out there very well before this four-day stretch, so just coming out tonight with good energy and finding a way to get back to our game."

Thursday's contest is set for 7 p.m. PST, 10 p.m. PST. It will be the first meeting of the season between Vegas and Florida.

The contest will be Vegas' third game of its current seven-game homestand.

