Bruce Cassidy Approves How Kolesar Handled Fight in Rangers Game

Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar's fight with New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow was one of the few highlights for the VGK on Wednesday.

Anyone who follows hockey knows you don't dare mess with another team's goalie.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar made that be known in his team's 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday when he was called for roughing Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow. 

Goodrow had been penalized for interfering against Golden Knights defender Shea Theodore and goaltender Logan Thompson.

The two were sent to the box, and as soon as they were let out, the square-off began.

The gloves flew off and the two went at it, earning themselves major penalties for fighting.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy had his forward's back on Friday when he told the media he felt an offsetting solution is not justified for that particular situation.

"Guys are going to protect themselves and I think there's situational penalties that teams will always have more juice to kill," Cassidy said. "For example, the Kolesar [penalty]. Going in to protect Theo and the goaltender. I 100% disagree that in that situation that they're offsetting [penalties]. If Koley comes in and smokes a guy, like, with a cheap shot, yes, but to go in in a scrum just to let them know, that's what you're supposed to do in hockey, still. Like protect your goaltender, your players from those types of hits. 

"I thought he showed really good discipline not to go in and take care of it right then. He did it after coming out of the box, which is still part of the game, that this is not acceptable. So I thought Koley handled it very very well and got penalized, I thought unfortunately, for it. I thought we should have come out of it with a 2-minute penalty no matter what. And that's just my opinion, so I liked the way he handled it."

Vegas will be back in action Friday night to take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout Friday's contest.

