Bruce Cassidy on Loss to Kings: 'The Opportunity Was There to Win'

The Vegas Golden Knights were unable to win Tuesday's third-period race against the Los Angeles Kings, ultimately having been outlasted 4-2.

The game was all knotted up at 2-2 heading into the second intermission, but it was the home team that pulled away in the two clubs' return from the holiday break.

"We did a lot of things well," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to the media after the loss. "Certainly played well enough to win. We weren't great, neither were they. But we were solid, I thought. Lost a defenseman early, relying on younger guys. I thought they did a good job. Checked well, didn't give up a lot of A-grade scoring chances, odd-man rushes, high-danger. Stayed out of the box, things you got to do to stay in the game. Hopefully you get some offense. And third period, we had a couple of really good looks, two-on-ones, couple of them. Had a breakaway. So the opportunity was there to win. ... We gave up a three-on-two, and they were able to capitalize, and we weren't. And that's the story of the third period."

The Golden Knights will have an opportunity to bounce back right away when they take on another fellow division rival, the Anaheim Ducks, on Wednesday night.

"We'll regroup in the morning," Cassidy said. "We've had time off. And I think your first game, you're playing a bit on adrenaline. You're excited to get back out there, and now the sort of schedule grind -- It's not the grind, because we did have, again, three days off. But now we'll be back at it tomorrow and [will see] how easy is it to fill the tank after tonight, whereas when you take a break mentally, it really refreshes you. So hopefully the guys don't let this one bother them."

Wednesday's contest is set to begin at 7 p.m. PST, 10 p.m. EST at the Honda Center.

