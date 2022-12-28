Bruce Cassidy: 'Best Teams Have Internal Competition'

The bright side of the Vegas Golden Knights' recent setback of injuries is that other assets deep in the lineup have been granted opportunities throughout the season.

A perfect example as of late would be forward Michael Amadio, who has found himself alongside Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone on the first line and has proven he can be of value at the top.

"I've always said I think the best teams have internal competition," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings. "Whether that's from your minor league team pushing up or your roster guys that are not playing. So yeah, I would like, like I said, whoever's kind of the guy that's been in and out. He's certainly one of those guys that make it tough, and I don't think you can -- depending on who's coming in -- necessarily drop a guy down. But it allows you to think about different combinations, let's put it that way. Where guys higher in the lineup, Jack [Eichel], when he's back, he's going to play. He's going to play up, he's going to play with good players, that's inevitable.

"But who are those [players]? Is it maybe one winger he's used to and another younger guy so you can spread the wealth, so to speak. So those are the things that I think about when guys go in and make it hard on you and really play well. And Amo's done that so far. So good for him. He's worked hard, he's a low-maintenance guy, and if he can give us some good minutes up there, like I said, it makes you re-think: 'Well, what are you going to do when other guys are back?' It gives you options."

