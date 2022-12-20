Bruce Cassidy: Golden Knights Need to Execute Early on at Home

Ironically, the thing that seems to be holding back the Vegas Golden Knights as of late is their home arena.

While having a league-best 14-2-1 record on the road, the success is simply not translating over to T-Mobile Arena, where Vegas currently holds a .500 record after dropping the first of its four-game homestand against the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

One stat stands out amongst the others when comparing the games at home and on the road, and that is shot percentage.

"We haven't done enough to score in home games," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media ahead of Vegas' matchup with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. "So that can go into a lot of different buckets, right? And some of it's just shooting percentages aren't very good. And you hope over time, over the course of a season, that they'll balance out just like they will on the road. They're pretty high on the road, so I'm going to guess at some point, it'll soften up on the road where we won't score as much and we'll see a rise at home. That just seems to be the law of averages, so there's a little bit of that.

"And some of it is, yeah, we're not generating enough because we're turning it over too much, so maybe we're not allowing ourselves to get forecheck turnovers. Like the Islanders game, we eventually got to our game, and we had a lot of O-zone time. Much more than they did. We just didn't finish. So that's what we want to do from the start of the game -- [that] would be [more] preferable than waiting for a period to go by, or half a game or whatever it is. So we're going to keep hammering away on that."

