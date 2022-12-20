Skip to main content

Bruce Cassidy: Golden Knights Need to Execute Early on at Home

The Vegas Golden Knights are 8-8-0 at home so far this season.

Ironically, the thing that seems to be holding back the Vegas Golden Knights as of late is their home arena.

While having a league-best 14-2-1 record on the road, the success is simply not translating over to T-Mobile Arena, where Vegas currently holds a .500 record after dropping the first of its four-game homestand against the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

One stat stands out amongst the others when comparing the games at home and on the road, and that is shot percentage.

"We haven't done enough to score in home games," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media ahead of Vegas' matchup with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. "So that can go into a lot of different buckets, right? And some of it's just shooting percentages aren't very good. And you hope over time, over the course of a season, that they'll balance out just like they will on the road. They're pretty high on the road, so I'm going to guess at some point, it'll soften up on the road where we won't score as much and we'll see a rise at home. That just seems to be the law of averages, so there's a little bit of that. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"And some of it is, yeah, we're not generating enough because we're turning it over too much, so maybe we're not allowing ourselves to get forecheck turnovers. Like the Islanders game, we eventually got to our game, and we had a lot of O-zone time. Much more than they did. We just didn't finish. So that's what we want to do from the start of the game -- [that] would be [more] preferable than waiting for a period to go by, or half a game or whatever it is. So we're going to keep hammering away on that."

Game time for Monday's game is set for 7 p.m. PST, 10 p.m. PST. 

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the contest.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (2)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres

USATSI_19402471_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19228414_168390101_lowres (7)
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy: Golden Knights Need to Execute Early on at Home

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19333450_168390101_lowres (8)
Gameday

Cassidy Reflects on Last Meeting With Buffalo, Now Turns to Round 2

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19645147_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Captain Went Down at a Critical Point in Saturday's Loss

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19571598_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy on Why the Golden Knights are Struggling at Home

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19645094_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' Home Turmoil Continues, Fall to Islanders 5-2

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17390576_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Islanders Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19441083_168390101_lowres (1)
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy on Having Alex Pietrangelo Back With the Team

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19493612_168390101_lowres (1)
Gameday

Pietrangelo Returns to Vegas' Lineup, Clarifies Reason For Absence

By Aidan Champion