Cassidy, Golden Knights Acclimating to Challenging Travel Schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights will already be back in action Wednesday night after returning from a four-game road trip.

There might some logical evidence as to why the Vegas Golden Knights have been better on the road than at home so far this season.

Not only has Vegas had three more road games than home up until this point, its longest road trips have been lengthier than its homestands, which might make it easier for the team to settle into its away schedule and routine.

When the Golden Knights return from a road trip, though, they are quick to take the ice for the next home game, as they are about to do Wednesday night when they host the New York Rangers.

"It seems like this happens a lot," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media ahead of Wednesday's contest. "We get back, go right back at it. So hopefully, everyone's adjusted. It takes a little bit. Body clock, etc., mental focus. So we've done it a few times now, so hopefully we're better prepared."

Cassidy described the differences between travel schedule out east and in the west.

"It's travel and schedule intensity," Cassidy said. "I just felt we were always lighter at the start of the year [in the Western conference]. So let's say we came back from a trip, like, Monday. We wouldn't play until Thursday. You get that extra day. Like today would have been just a normal practice day after a day off, and you're kind of reconnecting with those that have families, just yourself and your sort of time clock. So that's been a big difference too: the amount of games. 

"The travel between games is -- we were joking about that. Pittsburgh to Columbus I think was a 29-minute flight. So you're going city to city -- Ottawa to Montreal, Toronto, like they're all so close. That's the biggest difference, too, is in the middle of your travel, you're closer, you're on the ground, you're in your hotel by 12:30, 1:00 at the latest. Same time zone, whereas out here, you're switching a lot. So that's just something you got to get used to. I guess the guys have, obviously. We're playing well on the road. It's the coming back part here right now that I think will be the challenge for me and figuring out how to get the team better prepared. How do you use your short time between games."

The Golden Knights' matchup with New York is set for 10 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. PST.

Cassidy, Golden Knights Acclimating to Challenging Travel Schedule

