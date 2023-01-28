Bruce Cassidy: 'We've Got to Dig in That Much Harder to Score'

The Vegas Golden Knights are now losers of six of their last seven games.

Regardless of the injuries this team has dealt with as of late, the bar is still high for a group that has fallen from first in the Western Conference to third place in the Pacific Division.

For Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, it's desperation time. Not a "panic" sense of desperation but one that requires an above-and-beyond level of effort.

"Our message was the same as it was after the first period," Cassidy told the media after the team's 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday. "It's just like you gotta be sick of frickin' losing, right? At some point. And it shows in your play, your urgency. And I thought our second period, like I said, I thought we came out well, but around the front of the net -- even there was a chance there with Phil [Kessel] on the post. You got to find a way to maybe shove his whole leg in the net or get it up, whatever the case may be. And I'm not faulting Phil, but that's a little bit where we are right now.

"We've got to dig in that much harder to score to get a lead so we can feel better about our game. So we'll talk a bit about that. About: 'OK, now I'm arriving at the right spot and then finishing.' And then, if you're not arriving at the right spots, to get there. But to me, again, it's just listen, we're a veteran group. We got to push each other now. Get a little more of the: 'Let's do whatever it takes to get a win here and treat it more like a playoff-type hockey game.'"

The Golden Knights will look to have that intensity in their game against the New York Islanders on Saturday, their final contest before the All-Star break.

