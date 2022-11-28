Skip to main content

Bruce Cassidy on the Team Message Heading into Road Trip

The Vegas Golden Knights will need to get back on track when they go on their four-game road trip this week.

The Vegas Golden Knights have lost five of their last eight games, including back-to-back home contests.

While the Golden Knights still lead the Western Conference, the dry spell needs to end soon for them to sustain their hold.

They begin a four-game road trip on Monday night when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"I mean, we got to get ourselves righted here," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media ahead of Monday's contest. "Not our best the last two home games. Even the Ottawa game, we gave up some stuff -- Logan [Thompson] made a lot of good saves. So we got to tighten up the puck. That usually allows us to be good with the puck when we do that, so that was the message this morning. We revisited some of our structure in our end, how we can be better in our end, how we can get out of our end quicker. Hopefully with puck possession. If not, with some level of pace where we're stressing the other team with a good chip out. 

"So that's what's been lacking: our first touch, our first-pass execution, and then being stronger on the puck if we do complete that pass. So that was the biggest message. Back on the road. It's been good to us. Sometimes it's easier to play. We just roll in lines and off you go."

Vegas' latest funk is the first it has seen this season.

"Every team should go through it and typically does," Cassidy said. "I don't know a team that wouldn't go through it at some point during the year, whether it's individual or team-oriented. Right now, it's the team. And for us, you play your way out of it with, to me, structure, and work ethic and compete level. That's where it starts. And then hopefully get a few breaks along the way that help you. But you create your own, and that's what we're up against now."

