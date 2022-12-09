Cassidy Shifts Focus to the Philadelphia Flyers After Loss to New York

Recent matchups at home have not been kind to the Vegas Golden Knights, most recently having been the case in the club's 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Now the team must put the ugly outing behind them as they prepare to host the Philadelphia Flyers for another home contest on Friday night.

"They're [the Flyers] a very structured defensive team," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media prior to Friday's game. "They're not going to give you much. [They] manage the puck well, so that part of the game, we're going to have to be patient and take what's there, win our battles in the trenches. Offensively, it's been a bit of a challenge for them, so we have to make them earn their chances in that regard. Let's not sort of feed into their offensive game to get them going.

"So good test for us. It'll be a physical game. It'll be, like I said, some one-on-one battles out there. We're going to have to be ready to compete. Goaltending's been good for them. But that's their style of play right now. And I've played against some of Tort's [John Tortorella] teams in the past, and they're going to make it hard on you. Nothing's easy. Got to earn your way around there, every inch of ice, and that will be no different tonight."

The Golden Knights' loss on Wednesday came just a couple days after the team had returned from a four-game Eastern Conference road trip. Cassidy hopes fatigue does not play a factor on Friday as it might have then.

"I'm not big on excuses," the head coach said. "Again, I'm getting used to this travel back, but I mean, New York traveled out here. I don't think their schedule is as intense as ours. I think coming back the other day was just a small piece of: we just played a lot of hockey. We've played a lot of hockey, so we get the energy level up every night.

"There's always going to be a challenge [of] how much do you practice? How much do you rest? Our game, I don't think, is right where it exactly needs to be, so for me, practice corrects some of that. So I have to make sure we get enough of that in. I would like to think our energy would be better just because we've kind of settled back in to a routine here at home.

