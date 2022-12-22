Bruce Cassidy on How to Get Second-Period Swings Going

For the Vegas Golden Knights to start finding success again, especially at home, they will need to start performing better in the second period.

It's been their worst period by far this season, as the team is being outscored 38-27 in the middle period.

This has particularly been an issue when the club is trailing. As of late, the Golden Knights have had trouble responding to a deficit at home.

"If you win the next shift after they score, then to me, that's the first step in getting back to your game," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media ahead of Wednesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. "And by winning your shift, it's A: maybe it starts with a center-ice face-off. You win that and you get it behind their D, and now you start your forecheck game so you're not right back in your own end, gives your goalie a chance to get a breather, maybe your D to settle a little bit. So now, all of a sudden, you're pushing in the other end, whether you're creating anything or not, they're not allowed to build momentum.

"And then the next line that comes over the boards, hopefully it's the same thing. And when it happens, in the second period, that's an even bigger difference because that's been the period, right? The second period, whether they score or not, if you're on the wrong side of puck possession, you're always changing heading back into your own end because of the long change.

"So you see second-period swings throughout the league. If you can get on top of that momentum then you're playing a -- we call it a -- three-quarter ice game, right? They're chipping it out or icing it. If it doesn't get iced, you're re-grouping at your own blue line, you're right back to the red and in. And they're changing, and they're recovering back into their own end. So that's where the second-period swings start. And we've ought to be on the right side of them a little more often. We haven't. It's that simple. For whatever reason."

