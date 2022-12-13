Bruce Cassidy Confirms Injury Timeline Updates

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy gave some unfortunate updates on his lineup when he spoke to the media ahead of the team's game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

"Jack [Eichel] is day-to-day, obviously didn't travel," Cassidy said. "Zach Whitecloud will be month-to-month. He's going to be a little longer. And then Theo's [Shea Theodore's] week-to-week. So we don't anticipate either [of] the two D back anytime soon. I think Jack would be probably the first guy back in the lineup, but again, until they're on the ice practicing, that's tough to say."

In response to these absences and the pardon of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo due to a family illness, the Golden Knights brought up Kaedan Korczak, Brayden Pachal and Jonas Rondbjerg from the Henderson Silver Knights on Monday.

Vegas' abundance of injuries last season was a significant reason the club missed the playoffs for the first time in its young history as a franchise.

"Every team goes through injuries at different parts of the year, typically," Cassidy said. "You might get lucky one year where there's not much, but in general. So that's where your depth comes in handy and that's where different areas of your game can help you get through those spots: structure, discipline.

"So you're not relying on the person going in to be -- we don't know someone to go in to be Shea Theodore, we just need, whether it's Paul [Cotter], or Korczak and now Miro [Daniil Miromanov], that's going to be the best version of themself. And that's where the guys in your lineup have to pick you up. Whether it's a goaltender or whether it's your top-six group, power play, whatever it is. And then you should keep your head above water if you're able to do that. That's what good teams do when they're hurt. And that's the ask of our group."

The Golden Knights' meeting with the Jets on Wednesday is set to begin around 8 p.m. EST, 5 p.m. PST.

