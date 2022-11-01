Bruce Cassidy Speaks on Washington Game, Lineup Changes, Road Trip

The Vegas Golden Knights will be entering their Tuesday contest agains the Washington Capitals with a four-game win streak and an overall record of 8-2-0.

Vegas will have the advantage of facing a Washington team that will be playing the second game of a back-to-back, having lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in a shootout on Monday.

"We're trying to focus on us, but it is one of those scheduling quirks for them," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday's matchup. "I always thought when you have to come home [for] the back-to-back, it's bad scheduling by the league, but we benefit this time. I hated doing that at home; I get it on the road. But at the end of the day, [we need to] play our game. We've [had] good first periods no matter what, whether a team's been rested or not, and that's got to be our mentality."

Cassidy confirmed Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar will be back in Tuesday's lineup after missing two games due to illness. His absence led to the switching of Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio between their respective lines, but it was a change Cassidy hinted fans could be seeing more of.

"I mean, I didn't start [the fourth line] for different reasons the other night," Cassidy said. "And Will's [William Carrier] still going to give you his game no matter who's in the middle. I thought their line was good. Nic with Howey [Brett Howden] and Phil [Kessel], too, the other night. They generate a lot of offense. So we may even go back to that at some point. Keep that in mind because I thought they played really well together. But I like having that line, I like starting that line, physical game. I know Washington likes to start [Nic] Dowd's line; I've seen that over the years to get going. So might be a good matchup."

Vegas will have the challenge of enduring a long interconference road trip, but it is one Cassidy welcomes.

"I know the East fairly well, even though the teams have changed quite a bit, that we're going to see," Cassidy said. "But I just think it's good for the guys to get out together, get on the road. And if you can accumulate some points while you're doing that and bond a little bit, I think that brings you closer together. So I like having a road trip early in the year -- and a lengthy one for those reasons. And you see what your team's made of a little bit, too, in certain environments, there's usually adversity."

Tuesday's game begins at 4 p.m. PDT.

