Golden Knights Ready to Get Going Again After Holiday Break

The Vegas Golden Knights will hope to have benefitted from a few days away from hockey.

The Vegas Golden Knights will be back in action on Tuesday following a much-needed Christmas break for a team that has endured a tough schedule for the first half of this season.

Vegas went into the break on a high note, winning back-to-back games at home before setting out on its short two-game road trip.

Golden Knights coach said after Friday's win over the St. Louis Blues that it is "more enjoyable" going into the holiday with a strong finish to the week.

"Either way, we were going into tonight's game in first place in our division, and maybe even the west -- I haven't looked at all the scores tonight," Cassidy said in Friday's postgame press conference. "So you got to feel good about yourself. I mean, we've played some good hockey, we've overcome some injuries, which was an issue last year, and we're playing through that right now. So you feel better about your game when you're able to do that. But we had also had our troubles at home here, which historically, hasn't been the case, so we wanted to correct that and start scoring some goals. We did score some goals tonight. Now hopefully that's a trend.

"So it just makes everybody feel better. But at the end of the day, again, no matter what happened tonight, we need a break. We just mentally need to recharge and to be with our families. So no matter what happened, I think the guys would have been fine, it's just a much better dressing room right now, this half an hour, has been kind of nice to find a way to win. Especially at home the way it's been going.

The Golden Knights kick off the final week of 2022 with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. EST, the first meeting between the clubs since Opening Night.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the contest.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.