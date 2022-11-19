Skip to main content

Bruce Cassidy Talks Keys to Defeating Edmonton

The Vegas Golden Knights will have a tough matchup in Edmonton when they take on the Oilers Saturday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the last two divisional opponents they have not yet met this season on their two-game Canadian road trip.

It starts with the Edmonton Oilers, as Vegas heads to Rogers Place Saturday night for what should be a very tough matchup.

While Edmonton's 9-8-0 record may not suggest it, the club is still one of the best in the Pacific Division, and playing them on their home ice will be no easy task.

Fortunately for the Golden Knights, the team has done very well on the road so far this season, currently holding an 8-1-0 record outside of T-Mobile Arena.

"Whatever the matchup ends up being, you don't typically control that," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media ahead of Saturday's contest. "D pairs have all been solid, either goalie that plays has given us a chance to win every night, so I think we just have good balance and we just roll through it. We've found ways to win on the road. We've scored a little more, it seems, on the road than at home, for whatever reason. Hopefully that can continue. So that's how we keep it going. 

"Tonight, it's discipline. You got to stay out of the box. Deadly power play. They get a lot of juice from their power play. Lot of goals from their power play, too, so we got to make sure that discipline is in order, which we've been good at for the most part this year. We've had a couple of games where it's gotten away from us in terms of spending time in the box, but for the most part, we've been good at that."

Golden Knights assistant coach John Stevens had success against the Oilers during his days with the Dallas Stars, an advantage that could certainly help Vegas in its efforts Saturday night.

"Johnny Stevens had good experience here with Dallas against Edmonton more than we had in Boston over the years," Cassidy said. So his input will be vital for that tonight. Especially on the penalty kill."

Saturday's matchup is set to begin at 7 p.m. PST, 10 p.m. EST.

