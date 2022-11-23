Cassidy: 'When You're Playing Well, You Want to Play as Much as Possible'

The Vegas Golden Knights may be back at T-Mobile Arena for a three-game homestand, but tight scheduling and little time for breaks are challenges the team will have to overcome.

The club arrived back home from their trip to Vancouver at 3 a.m. the other day and now will have to play three games in four days.

"Is there a residual effect today? I hope not," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media ahead of his team's matchup with the Ottawa Senators Wednesday night. "Hope the energy's there. It might catch up to you later in the week, but I think when you're playing well, you want to play as much as possible. When you're not, then you want to fix things, and practice is usually a better way to do that. So I look at it that way. We're going well for the most part, relatively healthy. So let's get the games in."

Wednesday's game will be Vegas' second meeting with Ottawa this season. The Golden Knights were able to hold off the Senators, 5-4, earlier this month.

"Obviously we liked a lot of things about that game," Cassidy said. "We scored a lot of goals. We didn't play winning hockey for a stretch at the end of the second and early in the third, and it cost us. But we found a way to win. So that's part of it, too, right? You got to get through your bad spots. We're hoping we're past some of that, but then we play in Vancouver, and some of the same stuff crept in. So we're still sorting through that, but another one we won.

"So at the end of the day, you win the hockey game. How you get there is part of the year-long process that we'll keep kind of grinding away at. We've strung together some wins; Ottawa, on the other hand, has had a tough go, so we got to be prepared for a hungry hockey team and get to our game quickly."

Game time is set for 7 p.m. PST, 10 p.m. EST.

