Cassidy Hopes to Fix Mistakes Against Calvary in Matchup With Jets

The Vegas Golden Knights have a test on Thursday night that they have not yet had to face: bouncing back from a loss.

The club will host the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, a matchup it could not win in its three meetings last season.

Vegas comes off a 3-2 loss against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, a defeat in which it allowed Calgary to come back from a two-goal deficit.

"I thought we were light on some pucks at times," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said of the loss when he spoke to the media on Thursday. "Other times when we weren't we were able to get going and play on offense, so if the heavy forecheck comes, we got to be able to handle it. There's different ways: that's support, that's running interference, so the guy has a little more time to get back on it so he can handle it. And then execute a good pass, whatever decision you make. So I think that caused us some problems below the goal line.

"And then our coverage below there led to some chances in front, including the last goal where we weren't stiff enough. So some of that is position, and some is just the mindset of: 'we're going to be harder in front of our net.' And it goes down to the other end. I think, if you watched Winnipeg last night, [a] few goals were scored by Colorado going to the net, getting to the interior, and at times, we've done a good job of that. [Brett] Howden's goal's a good example. He beat his guy to the good ice.

" ... It's really both ends of the ice I thought Calgary was a little better than us in those two areas. And it showed in the third. When it got time to play winning hockey, they did it better than us, so we'll learn from it and start tonight, and hopefully be better at it."

Thursday's game is set for 7 p.m. PST.

