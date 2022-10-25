Cassidy on What He Expects to See From Toronto Monday Night

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to respond to their second loss of the season when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

The keys to a Vegas victory will primarily be execution on the weaknesses of the team's performance in its 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

"I expect they'll be dynamic like Colorado if we don't manage pucks between the blue lines," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media before the game. "I've seen them enough over the years to know they can be very dangerous if you're not taking care of the puck. I suspect the D will be coming to join the rush a lot. They were very good at that and always have been, especially [Morgan] Rielly. Good on the power play. They find different looks. They're not predictable. I think that's one of the biggest changes they've made in the last couple of years. They move more and [make it] tougher to see what's coming. So our discipline has been pretty good, with the exception of a period in Calgary. So that has to remain the same.

[Their] goalie's been good. Getting an opportunity to play every night, so anytime you get that type of goaltending, it makes your team confident. I think they're getting some balanced scoring. It's not just [Auston] Matthews every night and Marn [Mitch Marner]. The other guys have done most of it, and they've found ways to win. And then speed, right? They play fast and they want to get the puck moving. So we need to check well between the blues. Something we didn't do early against Colorado that we did later. Kept us in the game, kept us around. We just need to do it from the first minute on."

Monday night's contest is set for 7 p.m. PST at T-Mobile Arena.

