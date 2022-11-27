Cassidy Reflects on Seattle, Looks Ahead to Vancouver

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the second game of their back-to-back when they host the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights are being tasked with heading right back out on the ice for a second-straight contest after their 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday night.

While it sounds like a strenuous ask, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy finds it to be beneficial after a disappointing loss.

"It's nice to get right back at it," Cassidy told the media ahead of his team's Saturday night showdown with the Vancouver Canucks. "It wasn't our best, I think we recognize that. We haven't had a lot of practice time because of our schedule lately, little bit of travel mixed in. So we could also use a day to tighten up some things. Either/or, the situation is we're playing. So we addressed some of those things this morning, and hopefully it translates tonight."

Cassidy faulted himself for not having the team as prepared as it should have been in Friday's loss to Seattle.

"Coming out of Thanksgiving is a little bit more difficult at home," he said. "It's a little bit of a different day, it's a 5:00 start. So I mean, I guess I can cut myself a little bit of slack on that one, but at the end of the day, we still have to be ready to go and we weren't yesterday. So I always think that that's typically on the coach. Players eventually, when they get on the ice, effort and execution falls on them. I think our effort's been good predominately this year, but our execution yesterday was not where it needed to be to beat a fast, good checking team."

Vegas' matchup with Vancouver on Saturday will be its second meeting with the divisional opponent in less than a week. The Golden Knights had defeated the Canucks 5-4 in an epic come-from-behind fashion on Monday.

Cassidy attributed the comeback to his team's defense.

"The last goal's a great example," he said. "We do a good job in D-zone against a good offense, we get a puck back, we play behind them, we separate in the O-zone, we find the interior ice and we score. And we did that a lot in Vancouver. And that has to be our M.O. Last night, we didn't get to the interior very well at all. Seattle plays a harder game inside. It shows in their goals against and their numbers they're giving up, and we weren't willing to get in their enough and tonight, we're going to have to be."

