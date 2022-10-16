Cassidy Speaks on Matchup With Seattle Kraken

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their second divisional matchup of the season on Saturday when they take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

For Vegas, it will be a good opportunity for the team to correct mistakes it has made so far in this early season.

"I think they're fast, tenacious, relentless on the puck, so I expect a lot of that tonight," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said of Seattle when he spoke to the media prior to the contest. "So for us, puck retrievals on breakouts will be key early on. If we can temper some of that forecheck and get going the other way. They've been good on the power play. Pitching a lot of pucks to the net, second chances. That was an area of concern for them last year, and they've seemed to have correct it early on."

The Golden Knights have come out slow in their first two games, a flaw that needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

"It seems like we're always feeling out what the other team's doing," Cassidy said. "And I think that can get dangerous, especially [with] a team that's coming hard. We want to make sure we're on our toes and how do we do that? Well sometimes it's just managing the puck better so you're not chasing it all the time, and your shifts end up being longer than you wanted.

"And now you're recovering on your shift to bad spots on the ice instead of going and playing on the other end, so there's a little bit of that to me about: 'Where is there ice open [or] available early on the game?' Usually it's behind the D because everyone has a good gap, everyone's fresh, and you just got to simplify it. And that was the message yesterday in video, and hopefully we take it to heart."

The start time for Saturday's game is set for 7 p.m. PST.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.