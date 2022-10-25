Cassidy Switches Up Lines in Win Over Maple Leafs

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy made some changes to the lineup in Monday night's matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson held down the first line, opposed to the original trio of Eichel, Reilly Smith and Phil Kessel.

"Eichel and Stoney had a lot of really good looks," Cassidy told the media after the Golden Knights' 3-1 win. "Stevie could've had three or four goals. Got one, obviously, that was really important. Lots of speed. Played against [Auston] Matthews a lot. Goes a little by design tonight, wanted to see how that matchup would go. I figured they'll create offense. How can they check? And I thought they did a great job against them. Would use [William] Karlsson, too, against anybody, so he got half of those assignments."

Karlsson played on the second line with Jonathan Marchessault and Smith, the iconic line also known as the 'misfits.'

"Those guys have played together a lot," Cassidy said. "We knew that would probably not be an issue. I thought they actually had some really good looks, they just misfired a little. The puck wasn't cooperating with them. But if they play like that tomorrow, they're going to score goals."

The third line consisted of Brett Howden, Michael Amadio and Kessel. Then on the fourth line, were Nicolas Roy, Keegan Kolesar and William Carrier.

"The one line that had been a constant, Nic Roy's line, they got not as much ice as I would like, I guess, in a game like this," Cassidy said. "But the other line scores a goal too, so they got to be happy about their game. Brett Howden in the middle, he's been playing left wing. I know he's a centerman, so not surprised he did a good job in there as well. So I think everybody did their part. I thought we played really well, whether it was the line combinations or just from Player 1 through 20 were just on tonight."

The Golden Knights will play their second game in a row, this time on the road against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.