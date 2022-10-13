Skip to main content

Cassidy: William Carrier, Nicolas Hague Could Play in Home Opener

The Vegas Golden Knights could have forward William Carrier and defenseman Nicolas Hague joining the lineup as soon as Thursday.

After a thrilling season-opening victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy still has the luxury of adding some key players back to the lineup in the near future.

The returns could even come as soon as Thursday's home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks, Cassidy told the media Wednesday.

One of those players expected to be joining the lineup soon is defenseman Nicolas Hague, who just signed a three-year extension with the club. He missed the entire preseason while in the process of negotiating his deal.

"I'll talk to [Hague] today or probably tomorrow morning, see how he feels after a good practice and see where he's at mentally, physically," Cassidy said. "He's done a lot of skating, so I feel that part of it, he'll be OK. ... [William Carrier] looked good out there. I think he'll be ready to go. So we could have two new bodies back tomorrow."

Carrier missed all but one game of the preseason after suffering an abdomen injury. Forward Paul Cotter has been filling in for the veteran on the fourth line with Keegan Kolesar and Nicolas Roy.

Cassidy believes Carrier's aggressiveness matches that of his line members.

"I think Will has those characteristics in his game," he said. "I think he's willing to go to the net. The video I watched of that line -- there's not a ton of it from last year because of all the injuries, but previously -- they were an identity line in that regard. I thought they all hung on to pucks. They're all hard to play against. ... So if Will goes back on that line, and that's probably where he'll go if he's healthy, I suspect he'll get back to his game right away and that line can give us a game like they did last night."

Vegas' matchup with Chicago begins at 7 p.m. PST at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights are 1-0-0, while the Blackhawks sit at 0-1-0.

