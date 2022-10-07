Skip to main content

Stephenson on What He and His Team Need to Do Ahead of Regular Season

Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson is gearing up for the team's sixth preseason game.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will take the ice for the team's second-to-last preseason game when they face the Los Angeles Kings in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday.

Stephenson told the media ahead of the contest that there's a challenge presented when a new system needs to be learned in the preseason.

"I think that's kind of the thing with preseason is we're trying to get systems down and comfortable with what he's been showing us and wanting to play like and also get your own game at the same time," Stephenson said. "But it's tough to think about doing something that you're used to doing from last year that is different this year and also just play at the same time. I think once -- with the practices and the stuff that we've had -- we get more comfortable, it'll just be seamless and we'll be able to just play and have a good start."

Stephenson said he has noticed the team getting more comfortable with the system, "especially in practice."

"You just kind of see how the guys are managing it and kind of reacting to it, so I think once we just kind of just start to play and not really think about it, I think that it'll just happen," Stephenson said. "So just kind of a matter of just sooner than later for sure."

Stephenson has had to adjust to playing with Jonathan Marchessault more on a line that includes captain Mark Stone.

"I mean Marchy's one of those guys that [if] he gets in a good spot, it's probably in the back of the net," Stephenson said. "So you just got to find him and he's a work horse out there. He's always on pucks and just kind of hard to play against and getting under guys' skin. And yeah, I hope that for him it's just kind of exactly how it was before with [Max Pacioretty] and just kind of click and just find the chemistry right away. He is a shooter on our line, so I think for me and Stoney, it's just try to find him and find each other at the same time."

