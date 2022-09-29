Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights are at home for the second time this preseason for a rematch of their first game against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

The Golden Knights will look to finish in the third period in this third game, as the team has not scored in such period the past two games. It has, however, been the first team to score in each of the two contests.

Here's how to watch:

TV: NHL Network, ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas)

Radio: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM / 1340 AM

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: William Karlsson scores the first goal of the game for the Golden Knights just under a minute into the game.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward Gage Quinney finds the net to give Vegas a 2-0 lead.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Vegas leads 2-0.