Golden Knights Down Avalanche 3-2 With Strong PK Performance

The Vegas Golden Knights kicked off the new year with a 3-2 road win against the defending Stanley Cup champion.

The Vegas Golden Knights' offensive production from Saturday carried over into Monday's road contest when the club defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2.

Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy was the player of the night, scoring two goals in the second period to end what had been a personal 17-game drought.

The shot attempts were relatively even, with Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson making 27 saves on the night.

Colorado scored almost immediately as forward Nathan MacKinnon found the back of the net just 25 seconds into the contest.

Vegas then began to fall into penalty trouble when back-to-back penalties had the visitors on their heels early. But the Golden Knights' penalty kill beared down, holding the deficit at just a goal with roughly 8 minutes to go in the period.

Around the 3-minute mark of the period, the Golden Knights finally executed, as Vegas forward Michael Amadio scored what was his fifth goal in six games.

The game was all even at a goal apiece at the first intermission.

Vegas would take the lead a bit over 7 minutes into the second period when Roy sent one between the pipes to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 advantage.

Roy then struck again with a bit over 5 minutes to go in the period, this time on a deflection to make it his first multi-goal game of the season.

Vegas would take a 3-1 lead into the third period.

With just under 9 minutes gone in the period, Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen would score on a play that had previously been under review. It was declared the puck had crossed the goal line, and Colorado pulled back to within just a one-goal deficit.

It would get an opportunity to tie with a power play in the final 6 minutes of the period, but the Golden Knights' PK held firm yet again, killing the home team's fifth power play of the game.

Vegas will be back home on Thursday to begin a seven-game homestand.

