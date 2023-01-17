Golden Knights Shut Out For First Time This Season

The Vegas Golden Knights fell 3-0 to the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Monday night's game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars was not at all event from start to finish for the former.

In need of a win to retake the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference, Vegas had the advantage welcoming Dallas to its own arena in the midst of a lengthy seven-game homestand.

Instead, fans witnessed a team they have been very unfamiliar with, as the Stars scored three goals on the Golden Knights while holding the home team scoreless. Their win earned them a share of the top spot in the west and a one-point advantage over Vegas in the standings.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson made 32 saves in the loss, as the Stars out shot Vegas 36-27.

Dallas drew first blood early when Stars captain Jamie Benn scored to give his team a 1-0 lead less than 6 minutes into the contest.

For the fourth game in a row, Vegas found itself down 1-0.

Early in the second half of the period, the Golden Knights were given their first power-play chance of the game but were unable to answer.

The Stars would take the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

A bit over 5 minutes into the second period, Dallas was granted a power play of its own, but the home team's penalty kill got the job done to hold the deficit where it was.

The Stars then received a second chance on the power play less than 4 minutes later, but Vegas was relentless once again, killing the penalty and keeping the lead from growing.

Dallas, however, was successful in extending the lead not long after, as Stars forward Joel Kirivanta scored to make it a two-goal game with roughly 7 and a half minutes remaining in the period.

With just under 3 minutes to go in the second, the Golden Knights caught a break with their second power play of the night but were yet again unable to execute.

The teams battled for almost 12 minutes without a score in the third period.

That would end when Stars defenseman Ryan Suter scored his first goal of the season to extend the visitors' lead to 3-0.

In the final minute of the game, Seguin put the nail in the coffin with an empty-netter.

The Golden Knights will look to get back to even on this seven-game homestand when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.