Golden Knights Defeat Columbus 3-2 on Shootout Goal From Paul Cotter

The Vegas Golden Knights won what was their first shootout of the season when they conquered the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday.

Monday's 3-2 win for the Vegas Golden Knights was not at all the prettiest, but it's fair to say it was earned.

The Golden Knights allowed the Columbus Blue Jackets to tie the game in the third period after taking a 2-0 lead in the first.

But Vegas stood its ground from there, forcing overtime and a shootout and ultimately, coming out on top at the end of seven shootout rounds.

Each team went scoreless on the power play, with Vegas going 0/4 and Columbus going 0/2.

As has been the case for the club's most recent contests, the Golden Knights were slow to get on the board to start this contest, but they managed to keep Columbus out of the net as well.

The first goal of the contest came with roughly 4 minutes left in the first period when Golden Knights forward William Karlsson found the net, giving Vegas a 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, Golden Knights forward William Carrier sent one between the pipes to extend the lead to two goals.

Vegas would hold that lead heading into the first intermission.

Just over a minute into the second period, Vegas would be awarded its second power play of the game when a hooking penalty was called against Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov was called for hooking.

The Golden Knights were unable to capitalize and extend their lead.

With just over 6 minutes to go in the period, it was Columbus forward and former Calgary Flames star Johnny Gaudreau who would get the Blue Jackets back in the contest with their first goal of the game.

Columbus would earn a power play late in the period when Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar was penalized for boarding.

That advantage wouldn't last, as Vegas forward Jack Eichel was slashed by Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov on a breakaway.

The four-on-four extended into the first 16 seconds of the third period, with Vegas having 1:22 to play with on its power play opportunity.

Yet again, it was to no avail.

The Golden Knights would hold their lead until just under 8 minutes remaining in the period when Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner scored to even the game at two goals apiece.

That stalemate held for the remainder of regulation, forcing overtime between the two clubs.

That wouldn't be enough for the teams, either, as the game went into a shootout, the Golden Knights' first of the season.

Having not scored in the first two rounds, the Golden Knights were faced with one last opportunity to tie and extend the shootout, as Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist had given his team the advantage in the first round.

It would be Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault who seized the moment and sent one in to keep Vegas alive.

For three more rounds, each team went scoreless.

After Columbus was unable to execute on their seventh-round opportunity, the pressure was on young Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter to win it.

Cotter was able to maneuver his way to a clear shot, ending the long shootout in Vegas' favor.

The Golden Knights will continue their four-game road trip when they head to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins for the first time this season.

