Depth at Center Was One of the Reasons Bruce Cassidy Came to Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy was intrigued by the club's depth at the center position when he made his decision to come coach Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy is still just a few weeks into his first season with the club, but he has to be happy with the 4-1 start he's orchestrated through five games.

It's reassuring to see success when you make a big-time decision for your career, like joining a new franchise.

One of the best aspects of Cassidy's team so far has been its depth at the center position.

"I think all four [centers] can check," Cassidy told the media prior to Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. "They can all play with the puck. Obviously they have different linemates that have different skillsets, but I think good teams are built solid through the middle, and I believe ours is 100%. Really tough matchups down the middle."

Cassidy knew of the talent among the Golden Knights' centers before he decided to join the club this offseason.

"I've had it in the past, and I think it's a big reason why teams win, I really do," Cassidy said of the depth. "They anchor the line. They start with it. They're the first one that competes for the puck right out of the face-off, and most wingers will tell you they'll go as their centermen go. If their centermen are getting them the puck and in good position, they're winning draws and starting with the puck. Now it doesn't mean a winger can't do some things on his own and win some foot races for pucks and create offense that way. But typically, the centerman drives the line. Typically. And for me, it's great to know. It's one of the things that certainly attracted me to this position was how deep they were down the middle. And there's other guys that are not even playing center that we can use there. ... So nice to know you can slide some guys in there."

The Vegas centers will look to continue to produce when they take on Colorado at 7 p.m. PST at T-Mobile Arena Saturday.

