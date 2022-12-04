Golden Knights Take Care of Business in Detroit, Down Red Wings 4-1

The Vegas Golden Knights got back on track with a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

The Vegas Golden Knights were not going to repeat their Thursday night meltdown in Saturday night's matchup with the Detroit Red Wings.

It looked as though the potential was there for Vegas to blow another 2-0 lead when the Red Wings were awarded a second power play soon after scoring off their first opportunity in the second period to trim the Golden Knights' lead to 2-1.

But Vegas held strong, ultimately winning the road contest 4-1 on a 24-save night for goaltender Adin Hill.

Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel got Vegas on the board early, finding the net just over a minute into the contest to give his team a quick 1-0 lead.

Both clubs would go scoreless for the rest of the period and nearly the first half of the second period.

With just over 12 minutes to go in the second, Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault would score less than a minute into a Golden Knights power play.

Not long after, the Red Wings scored a power-play goal of their own when Detroit forward Oskar Sundqvist put the home team on the board to bring it within a goal.

Less than 3 minutes later, Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel was sent to the box for hooking, giving Detroit its second power-play opportunity of the night.

This time around, the power play ended in Vegas' favor, as Kessel was found on a breakaway when he exited the penalty box. He executed and regained the Golden Knights two-goal lead.

Vegas would take that 3-1 advantage into the third period.

Late in the third, Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith put the cherry on top for Vegas with an empty-net goal to seal the deal at 4-1.

It was a win that Vegas desperately needed, having previously lost three of its last four contests.

The Golden Knights will look to carry their momentum with them to Boston for head coach Bruce Cassidy's return to TD Garden on Monday.

