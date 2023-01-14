Golden Knights to Play First Game Without Stone This Season

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was holding strong through 42 games this season after missing most of last season with a back injury.

But misfortune finally caught up to the veteran when he left Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers with an upper-body injury.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy announced on Friday that Stone will be week-to-week.

Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers will be Vegas' first game without its captain this season.

"I think our D appreciate what he brings," Cassidy said. "But it shouldn't change the way we play. We trust everyone we put in the lineup. Some guys are more experienced than others, have different skill sets, etc. And obviously Stoney brings a lot of different elements, and that's hard to replace. The defensive part, the danger he creates with his ability to pick off passes and get going the other way. Power play, goal line, we're going to miss some of that. He's really helped our power play get going."

In wake of Stone's injury, the Golden Knights announced on Saturday that Byron Froese has been recalled from the Henderson Silver knights.

Froese has played just one game for the big club so far this season.

"[I]t's up to the next guy to go in," Cassidy said. "Tonight, it will be Froese. Different position than Mark, but we'll just ask him to play the best version of himself and the guys that slot into Mark's minutes [are] going to have to get the job done. PK as well. That might be an opportunity for a little more for ... Will Carrier or [Keegan] Kolesar with something we've wanted to build into their games, so now might be the time we see that."

Saturday's game is set for 7 p.m. PST, 10 p.m. EST. It will be Vegas' second meeting with Edmonton this season and will be the fourth game of its season-long seven-game homestand.

