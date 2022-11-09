Golden Knights Extend Win Streak to Eight With OT Win Over Toronto

Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime to overcome the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road.

The Vegas Golden Knights have continued to pull off wins in a variety of ways this season.

The latest was a come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, the club's first-ever win at Scotiabank Arena.

It was far from the Golden Knights' best performance, but as they have done quite a few times this season, they found a way to win.

Golden Knights forwards Nicolas Roy, Jack Eichel and Reilly Smith were the goal-scorers for Vegas, with Smith having scored the game-tying goal in the third period as well as the winning goal in overtime.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson made 28 saves in the win.

For the third-straight game, the Golden Knights struck first, as forward Nicolas Roy found the back of the net just 45 seconds into the contest.

It wouldn't take long for Toronto to answer, though, as Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren sent one between the pipes just over 5 minutes into the period.

The game nearly remained tied heading into the first intermission until Eichel scored with just over 2 minutes to go in the first. The goal was Eichel's eighth point in six games, making it his sixth-straight game with a point.

Vegas would lead, 2-1, heading into the second period.

The Golden Knights would face trouble in the second period, but a couple good looks early on almost extended their lead. All-in-all, Vegas was dramatically outshot in the period, having only made five shots on goal.

Both teams were held scoreless until the 6:10 mark of the period when Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner sent one in to tie the game at 2-2.

A little more than 3 minutes later, Liljegren would score his second goal of the game, giving Toronto the 3-2 advantage with just over 3 minutes to go before the second intermission.

Toronto held its lead for most of the third period, and Vegas' win streak seemed to be in jeopardy when the Maple Leafs were granted a power play after Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio went to the box for holding.

Instead, it was Vegas that capitalized on the opportunity, as a two-on-one break led to a short-handed goal by Smith off an assist from William Karlsson, a pair that has been clicking all season.

Vegas would tie the game at 3-3 and ultimately force its third overtime game in its last six contests.

Then again, just 23 seconds into overtime, it was Smith who scored the game-winning goal to secure the 4-3 Golden Knights victory.

One game remains on Vegas' quest to sweep its five-game road trip: a stop in Buffalo for a meeting with the Sabres on Thursday.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

