Golden Knights Face Big Challenge in Oilers' McDavid, Draisaitl

The Vegas Golden Knights will be facing two of hockey's biggest scoring threats in forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl when they take on the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night.

McDavid, of course, is the NHL's reigning MVP and will be threat No. 1.

"At the end of the day, Connor's going to have the puck," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media ahead of Saturday's matchup. "It's: 'OK, where is his outlets, take away some of his better options hopefully' will be the plan. Keep him from the outside. I think every team probably goes in thinking that, but if we can find a way to limit his inside ice, then I think right away, that at least minimizes some of the damage you're going to see."

Through 17 games, McDavid already has 32 points, while Draisaitl stands just behind with 29.

"It's pretty much, not impossible, but hard to keep them off the scoresheet," said Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault. " ... You got to be aware. You got to be not turning the puck over when you're on the ice, because they fuel off that. You got to be disciplined so they don't get power play[s]. And when they have the puck, we got to limit time and option as quick as we can, and sometimes one guy against those guys is not going to be enough. We probably need two."

McDavid has a special tie to the Golden Knights, as he and forward Jack Eichel were picked at No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2015 NHL Draft, respectively.

"It's a good challenge for our group," Eichel said. "Between [McDavid] and Leon, two of the best players in our game, if not, probably yeah, I mean, they're the two best players in our game right now. So it's a big challenge for our group. We got to be aware when they're on the ice. Got to try and take their time and space away. ... It's always fun coming in here and playing against the best."

