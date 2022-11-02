Golden Knights Find a Way Yet Again, Theodore Saves Win Streak

The Vegas Golden Knights pulled off a win that didn't seem to be theirs for the majority of Tuesday's contest against the Washington Capitals.

A second-consecutive overtime win puts Vegas at nine wins, the first team in the NHL to reach the mark.

It nearly went Washington's way, had the Capitals found the net just a second sooner to beat the clock in regulation. But the Golden Knights once again capitalized in overtime, as the hero of Sunday night's win, Jack Eichel, found defenseman Shea Theodore for the game-winner with just under 3 and a half minutes remaining.

Eichel earned two points in the victory, while Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo assisted on all three of Vegas' goals.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson earned his fifth win on the year, finishing the game with 19 saves.

Washington got on the board first, having executed on the power play with a goal from Capitals forward Marcus Johansson nearly 5 minutes into the contest.

With just over a minute to go in the first, Vegas evened the game with a power-play goal of its own, as Eichel picked up right where he left off after scoring Sunday's game-winner.

The teams went into the first intermission tied at 1-1.

The Capitals were just as quick to get the second period going as Vegas was to end the first.

Washington defenseman Trevor van Reimsdyk found the back of the net just over a minute into the period, retaking the one-goal lead for the Capitals.

That goal would ignite an aggressive second period for Washington, as it outshot the Golden Knights and spent much of the period in Vegas territory.

The Capitals' 2-1 lead would remain for the rest of the period and for much as the third period, with the Golden Knights having no answers offensively.

Time was running out for Vegas to respond, but a goal from Golden Knights forward William Carrier with just under 6 minutes to go in regulation would momentarily ease the pressure that had weighed on the Golden Knights for nearly three-quarters of the third.

Vegas' comeback hopes were almost wiped away with a last-second goal by the Capitals, but it was declared it had not beaten the red light.

The game was extended to overtime with both teams tied at two goals apiece.

Theodore would score to clinch the road victory, and Vegas' win streak would extend to five games.

Vegas will play the second of its five-game road trip when it heads to Ottawa to take on the Senators on Thursday.

