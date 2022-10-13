Golden Knights Forward William Carrier Rejoins the Lineup

The Vegas Golden Knights will be adding two important players back to their lineup for Thursday's home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Jesse Granger of The Athletic reported Thursday that forward William Carrier and defenseman Nicolas Hague will be suiting up for the contest, with forward Paul Cotter moving up to the third line.

Carrier told the media on Thursday that he already has butterflies for his first game back after being out of the lineup since Game 1 of preseason due to injury.

"[For guys who are] playing [their] first time at T-Mobile as a home team, it's going to be great," Carrier said. ... "There's a lot of energy, right? So you just want to focus on our game. Obviously the emotions [will be high] for the first 10 minutes, so we just got to feed on that, but don't go too crazy, just stick with the game plan here."

Carrier said the best part of the Golden Knights "Opening Knight" is the crowd.

"Especially for me, I didn't play that first game, having six months off not doing anything, or practicing by yourself in an empty rink, just having that energy behind us is going to be great," he said.

Granger reported that Cotter, who had been filling in for Carrier during his absence, will now move up to play alongside William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault.

"We don't need him to play too high up, to be honest with you," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. "And I think that's a tough ask sometimes. All of a sudden you're asking him to be an energy guy and then now it's like: 'Well, now you got to make more plays.' And that's what happens with young guys, so we got to be a little bit careful there.

"Moving him up one spot was a product more of: he's going in for where Will was. Will's healthy now, we like what he does. So, 'Paul, let's stay true to yourself and what you've done so far, you're just doing [it] with a different center and right winger.' So that's what we're going to try to ask him and not move him all over the place."

