Golden Knights Gear Up For Meeting With Ottawa Senators

The Vegas Golden Knights' (9-2-0) lengthy road trip continues with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators (4-5-0) on Thursday.

Ottawa is coming off a three-game losing streak and will be looking to get back on track with a win at home to bring them back to .500 in this early stage of the season.

"I think they're good off the rush, so we got to be good through the neutral zone, not lose numbers on the forecheck," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media ahead of Thursday's contest. "They've got some [defensemen] that certainly get involved as well. To me, it's always our puck management. When we're on, we're doing a good job with that. We're in and out of our end, support on the breakouts, get through the neutral zone. They play a little different than what we've seen recently. They're protecting the blue lines, so we got to make sure we're sharp there."

The Golden Knights will be aiming to have better execution in Thursday's game than they did in their come-from-behind win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

"I think some of it was just our travel day," Cassidy said of Vegas' play on Tuesday. "We were off the ice a long day. We were just a little bit off. We were just fighting the puck a little, and it's going to happen. Washington looked tired from their previous schedule, so you get two teams that I think were just a little bit off. So I think we'll be fine today. Ottawa's coming off a road trip. They had a day off. We were in here yesterday, they weren't [skating], so I'm sure they'll be fresh and ready to go. So I would think it will be a cleaner game in that regard."

Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith said that puck protection will be crucial in the meeting with Ottawa.

"Just got to be smart with the puck," Smith said. "You can't give away free opportunities. They're a good transitioning team, good power play team. So make them work 200 feet for all their opportunities."

Game time is set for 4 p.m. PST at Canadian Tire Centre.

