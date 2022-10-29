Skip to main content

Golden Knights Handle Ducks, 4-0, on Nevada Day

The Vegas Golden Knights earned their third win in a row with a 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

The Vegas Golden Knights improved to 7-2-0 on the season with a 4-0 blowout against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Vegas forwards William Karlsson and Reilly Smith each scored two points in the victory, with both having earned a goal and an assist.

Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson made 29 saves en route to his fourth win and second shutout of the season.

The shutout was made possible despite two power-play chances by the Ducks. The Golden Knights, on the other hand, split their two power-play opportunities.

Vegas was a little slow out of the gates, but it would find its rhythm towards the end of the first period.

Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson scored his fourth goal in five games, a power-play goal with just under 5 minutes to go in the period.

Vegas would take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

That strong finish to the period would foreshadow a dominant offensive display in the second, as the Golden Knights put three more on the board.

The scoring wouldn't come without a fight, -- quite literally -- as Smith found the back of the net with a short-handed goal after Golden Knights Zach Whitecloud and Jake Leschyshyn were given a fighting penalty and roughing penalty, respectively.

Vegas would then extend its lead with just over 5 and a half minutes remaining in the period on a goal from Karlsson that had been deflected in off a shot from forward Jonathan Marchessault. Karlsson now has two-straight games with a goal.

Just before the period wrapped up, Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy earned a goal of his own with a little over a minute to go before the second intermission.

That would be the end of Vegas' scoring for the night, as both teams were held scoreless in the third period.

Vegas will play one more home game before heading out for a five-game road stretch after it hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

Game time is set for 5 p.m. PST.

