Golden Knights Hold Off Ottawa Comeback, Come Away With 5-4 Win

The Vegas Golden Knights survived Thursday's game in Ottawa after the Senators trimmed Vegas' four-goal lead to just one.

The larger a win streak grows, the harder it is to sustain.

While the Vegas Golden Knights' sixth-straight win looked to be in the bag after a 5-1 lead in the second period of Thursday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators, a four-goal run by Ottawa had Vegas on its heels for the entirety of the third period.

Nonetheless, the Golden Knights persevered and came away with the 5-4 victory.

At least one point was earned by nine Golden Knights in the win, with captain Mark Stone having been the lone multiple-point scorer with 2.

Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson saw 46 shots on goal and made a career-high 42 saves.

The Golden Knights drew first blood as Stone scored with less than 2 and a half minutes gone in the first, his fourth goal of the season.

A little under 3 minutes later, Ottawa answered with a goal from forward Claude Giroux, who skipped one in all the way from the neutral zone.

Vegas then executed on its first power-play opportunity of the contest, as Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith found the back of the net a little over halfway through the period.

Just before the period concluded, Vegas extended its lead to two goals when Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud scored his first of the season.

Vegas took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Early in the second, the Golden Knights nearly capitalized on their second power play of the game, but what would have been forward Jack Eichel's third-straight game with a goal was waved off due to an offside violation on Vegas.

Roughly 2 minutes later, Ottawa would get a power-play chance of its own, but a costly giveaway would lead to a goal from Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson for Vegas' second short-handed goal of the season. The Golden Knights took a 3-1 lead.

A little under the midway point of the period, it was Vegas forward William Carrier's turn to join in on the scoring action, as he sent one between the pipes to give himself goals in two-straight games.

Down 5-1, Ottawa pulled goaltender Anton Forsberg and replaced him with Cam Talbot, who has the most wins by a goalie against the Golden Knights franchise.

Talbot furthered his role as Vegas' kryptonite, as the Golden Knights would fail to score another goal the rest of the contest.

The goalie change would spark an offensive surge for Ottawa as well, as the Senators went on to score two more goals in the period to trim the score to 5-3 going into the second intermission.

Just over 3 and a half minutes into the third, Ottawa forward Tim Stützle scored his second goal of the game to bring the Senators to within just a single goal.

Vegas had the perfect opportunity to gain back its momentum with a little more than 13 minutes left in the period, as the Golden Knights were given a 5-on-3 advantage.

The Senators stayed composed, though, and were able to kill the two minor penalties they had received.

But the Golden Knights held on the rest of the way, ultimately putting the hopes of the Ottawa crowd to rest.

Vegas will be back in action on Saturday when it heads to Montreal to take on the Canadiens.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.