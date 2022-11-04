Skip to main content

Golden Knights Hold Off Ottawa Comeback, Come Away With 5-4 Win

The Vegas Golden Knights survived Thursday's game in Ottawa after the Senators trimmed Vegas' four-goal lead to just one.

The larger a win streak grows, the harder it is to sustain.

While the Vegas Golden Knights' sixth-straight win looked to be in the bag after a 5-1 lead in the second period of Thursday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators, a four-goal run by Ottawa had Vegas on its heels for the entirety of the third period.

Nonetheless, the Golden Knights persevered and came away with the 5-4 victory.

At least one point was earned by nine Golden Knights in the win, with captain Mark Stone having been the lone multiple-point scorer with 2.

Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson saw 46 shots on goal and made a career-high 42 saves.

The Golden Knights drew first blood as Stone scored with less than 2 and a half minutes gone in the first, his fourth goal of the season.

A little under 3 minutes later, Ottawa answered with a goal from forward Claude Giroux, who skipped one in all the way from the neutral zone. 

Vegas then executed on its first power-play opportunity of the contest, as Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith found the back of the net a little over halfway through the period.

Just before the period concluded, Vegas extended its lead to two goals when Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud scored his first of the season.

Vegas took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Early in the second, the Golden Knights nearly capitalized on their second power play of the game, but what would have been forward Jack Eichel's third-straight game with a goal was waved off due to an offside violation on Vegas.

Roughly 2 minutes later, Ottawa would get a power-play chance of its own, but a costly giveaway would lead to a goal from Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson for Vegas' second short-handed goal of the season. The Golden Knights took a 3-1 lead.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A little under the midway point of the period, it was Vegas forward William Carrier's turn to join in on the scoring action, as he sent one between the pipes to give himself goals in two-straight games.

Down 5-1, Ottawa pulled goaltender Anton Forsberg and replaced him with Cam Talbot, who has the most wins by a goalie against the Golden Knights franchise.

Talbot furthered his role as Vegas' kryptonite, as the Golden Knights would fail to score another goal the rest of the contest.

The goalie change would spark an offensive surge for Ottawa as well, as the Senators went on to score two more goals in the period to trim the score to 5-3 going into the second intermission.

Just over 3 and a half minutes into the third, Ottawa forward Tim Stützle scored his second goal of the game to bring the Senators to within just a single goal.

Vegas had the perfect opportunity to gain back its momentum with a little more than 13 minutes left in the period, as the Golden Knights were given a 5-on-3 advantage.

The Senators stayed composed, though, and were able to kill the two minor penalties they had received.

But the Golden Knights held on the rest of the way, ultimately putting the hopes of the Ottawa crowd to rest.

Vegas will be back in action on Saturday when it heads to Montreal to take on the Canadiens.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (7)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators
Zach Whitecloud
Zach Whitecloud
Mark Stone
Mark Stone
William Carrier
William Carrier
Reilly Smith
Reilly Smith
Chandler Stephenson
Chandler Stephenson

USATSI_19352963_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Hold Off Ottawa Comeback, Come Away With 5-4 Win

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17846576_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17846936_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Gear Up For Meeting With Ottawa Senators

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19342386_168390101_lowres
News

Win Over Capitals Gives Vegas Momentum For Rest of Road Trip

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19333623_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Mark Stone on the Benefit of a Healthy Lineup to Start the Season

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19268443_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy Speaks on Overtime Win Over Capitals

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19342387_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Find a Way Yet Again, Theodore Saves Win Streak

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18124631_168390101_lowres (1)
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19333450_168390101_lowres (1)
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy Speaks on Washington Game, Lineup Changes, Road Trip

By Aidan Champion