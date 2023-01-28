Golden Knights Top Goal Scorers Have Gone Quiet in Latest Slump

The Vegas Golden Knights are in desperate need of getting their top goal scorers going again as they still search for a win on their road trip.

For the seventh-straight game, four of the Vegas Golden Knights' top-five goal-scoring leaders this season (Reilly Smith, Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson) have failed to find the back of the net.

"Frustration, like I said, is a useless emotion," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media after the team's 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday. "You got to play through it, find a way to help the team win. We got a goal today, if we're a little tighter in front of our own net in that first period, a little more urgency playing the puck, -- both the goals started with some puck plays, I think we could have been cleaner -- well then maybe you afford a way to get out of it with a low scoring game. That's kind of what was in front of us.

"And power play. They're all guys that play on the power play. And that has not been taken away from them. So at the end of the day, a little bit of that becomes on the individual to sort through it, work together with the guys around that you're out there with and generate some good looks, too. Because that's three games now, right? That could have been a difference for us. You're going to have a bad stretch at times, but right now is not a good time if you're not scoring five-on-five."

Marchessault, who led the Golden Knights in total goals scored last season, has not put one between the posts since Jan. 7 against the Los Angeles Kings.

"That's probably why we're losing a lot of games right now," Marchessault said of the lack of production between him and his fellow goal-scoring leaders. "I mean we got to show up, we got to find a way to produce and I think when you get scoring chances, it's positive. You got to keep pushing. It's adversity that I think a lot of hockey players face ... once in their season or a couple times. And you got to get out of it quick. And lucky for us, we got a game tomorrow."

The Golden Knights' final game before the All-Star break takes place on Saturday agains the New York Islanders.

