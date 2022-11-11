Jack Eichel Earns Hat Trick in Return to Buffalo, Vegas Wins, 7-4

The Vegas Golden Knights extended their win streak to nine games with a 7-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

The Vegas Golden Knights officially capped off their five-game road trip with a sweep, improving their win streak to nine games with a 7-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

As sweet as the final road stop was for Vegas, the fashion in which it earned the victory was even sweeter.

Golden Knights star forward Jack Eichel scored a hat trick against his former team, scoring all three goals in the third period. He also added an assist in the contest.

Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson finished the night with 31 saves, as each team had 35 shots on goal.

Opportunity came knocking early for Vegas when Sabres forward and former Golden Knight Peyton Krebs went to the box for hooking.

Vegas was able to capitalize on the power play, as forward Chandler Stephenson sent one in for his sixth goal of the season to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead a little under 6 minutes into the contest.

Later in the period, Buffalo made the most of its own power play after Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was penalized for interfering.

Sabres forward Tage Thompson scored the goal, giving Buffalo its eighth straight game with a power-play goal.

Just moments later, Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague answered with a goal, but it would be called back after an offside ruling was made as result of a coach's challenge.

The game would be tied at 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

Early in the second period, Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel would score his second goal of the season off an assist from forward Paul Cotter, who returned to the lineup for the first time since Vegas' fourth game of the season.

With about 7 and a half minutes left in the period, another penalty by Stone would lead to a second Sabres power-play goal, this time by forward Casey Mittelstadt.

The 2-2 score didn't remain for long, as Cotter found the back of the net for his second goal of the season.

Vegas would take a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

As if the first two periods weren't exciting enough, the third would be the story of the night.

Eichel got things started with an assist to defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who scored just his first goal of the season.

Roughly 2 and a half minutes later, Eichel would get his own goal of the contest, giving Vegas a 5-2 lead.

Buffalo kept battling, though.

Just 20 seconds before the halfway point of the period, Thompson scored his second goal of the game to bring the Sabres back to within two goals.

But the Golden Knights were just as persistent, as Eichel scored his second game of the contest with a little under 5 and a half minutes remaining.

Just about 2 minutes later, Sabres forward Rasmus Asplund scored a short-handed goal to trim Vegas lead back to just two goals.

Eventually, Buffalo was forced to empty its net, leaving Eichel with the perfect opportunity to score his third goal of the night.

With under 10 seconds left, he did just that, as the former Sabre sent one in from the opposing goal line.

The Golden Knights will head back to Vegas to face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

