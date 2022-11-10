Jack Eichel Returns to Buffalo For Matchup With Sabres

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel will play against his former team, the Buffalo Sabres, for the second time at KeyBank Center since he was traded.

Quite a few narratives surround the Vegas Golden Knights as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Sabres for the final game of their five-game road stretch on Thursday.

On the line for Vegas is an opportunity to sweep the road trip, as well as a chance to extend its win streak to nine games.

Perhaps the main narrative that those outside the organization are focused on is Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel's return to Buffalo, where he was booed by his former home crowd exactly eight months ago.

March 10, 2022 was Eichel's first game back in KeyBank Center since the club had traded him to Vegas a little over a year ago.

Eichel's response after the game added a bit of fuel to the flames when the star forward told the media: "That's about the loudest I've heard this place ever. It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game."

Fast forward to Thursday, and Eichel was simply focused on the game at hand, with hopes of ending the road trip on a high note.

"Same mentality every game," Eichel told the media ahead of Thursday's contest. "Just want to try and compete and help our team win tonight. It's a big game. It's been a long road trip; we've done some good things and just want to finish it off on the right foot."

In regards to his statements from last season, Eichel gave some insight into what was going through his mind.

"They were great to me while I was here," he said. "I think the only thing that I would say is: I was maybe a little bit surprised -- and I don't know why. I probably shouldn't have been last year -- maybe a little surprised by the reception and maybe a little bit, -- I'm just like anyone else, I'm a human being. And it was emotional for me like it was probably for them -- maybe I was a little bit hurt. And that's probably why I said the things I said. But listen, that's all in the past now. I'm not going to sit here and say 'I wish I didn't say it.' I just don't think there's enough time for that. What happened happened. It's in the past. I'm trying to just focus on the present, and we have a big game tonight. So that's what I'm worried about."

Thursday's game is set to begin at 4 p.m. PST, 7 p.m. EST.

