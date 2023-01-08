Marchessault, Martinez Back in the Lineup For Game Against Kings

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Alec Martinez have been out since Dec. 21 and 27, respectively.

Just one game after getting back forwards Jack Eichel and Paul Cotter, the Vegas Golden Knights are returning two more assets from injury.

Forward Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Alec Martinez are each returning to the lineup for Saturday night's home game against the Los Angeles Kings, the club announced ahead of the contest.

Marchessault missed the last six games, while Martinez has missed the last four, each having been out with lower-body injuries.

Marchessault has 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 35 games so far this season. He is tied for the third-most goals scored on the team.

"It looked better against Pittsburgh, right? The time on ice falls into place how it should, I think, when you're a good hockey club, and healthy. There's no one really over 20 as a forward, you got your guys chipping up at 18, maybe 19, depending on special teams. And you got your bottom guys anywhere from 10 to 12. To me, that's a sign of a balanced attack and how it should be. Now you got to win your games too, which we did. So that's important to us, and Marchy's [Marchessault] only going to help in that regard."

Martinez has posted just five points and not a single goal so far this season.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout Saturday's game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.